The Québec government has extended the contract for the head of the regional health authority serving the Laurentides region, which includes Argenteuil.

Centre intégré de santé et de services sociaux (CISSS) des Laurentides Chair André Poirier has announced the mandate of the agency’s President and Director-General, Rosemonde Landry, has been extended to November 9, 2023.

Landry has been at the head of the CISSS des Laurentides since 2019 but wants a few extra months to complete her work before retirement.

Landry has worked in the health and social services network for the past 40 years. She practiced as a nurse clinician for nearly of 10 years. Before becoming President and Director-General of the CISSS des Laurentides, she served as Director of Nursing and Clinical Ethics, as well as Deputy Director General of the Health Program general and specialized physics, teaching and research.

“The context of the pandemic which has persisted as well as the constant increase in needs of the population in terms of health and social services represented major challenges which she attacked with force. I am happy to be able to continue to count on her considerable contribution for a few more months,” said Poirier.

“The next few months will allow me to complete the major files that I have started. My goal will always remain to provide the best possible care and services to the population of the Laurentides,” said Landry.