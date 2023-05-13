It’s tulip time and the Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields have been open to visitors wanting to enjoy the vibrant colour or pick a few to take home. The fields opened on Wednesday, May 10 and were popular early that evening as visitors from both in town and out showed up to stroll around the grounds.

“It’s been a pretty steady day,” Owner Sandra Bebbington said of the first day.

Around 315,000 bulbs are planted in the Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields, located at 199 Main Street East in Vankleek Hill. For further information, including admission prices, go to https://www.vkhtulipfields.com/ , or https://www.facebook.com/vkhtulipfields .

Vankleek Hill Tulip Fields photos by James Morgan