Three-quarters of a million dollars in federal money is going towards the cost of the new Nation Sports Complex in Limoges./

The Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) has contributed $750,000 to the new facility, which opened earlier this year. The complex, located on Limoges Road, cost $14,549,557 and did not receive any federal or provincial funding during the planning and construction process.

“With this investment, we are able to provide our residents with a fully furnished and equipped facility that will not only promote physical activity but will also foster a sense of community pride,” said The Nation Mayor Francis Brière.

“Our government is thrilled to support the new Sports Complex in Limoges and to increase sporting and community facilities in Eastern Ontario. Together we are taking the necessary steps to help our communities and our businesses contribute to a more resilient future,” commented Glengarry–Prescott–Russell Member of Parliament Francis Drouin.

The fundraising campaign to cover part of the costs of the new Nation Sports Complex continues. In 2021, The Nation Municipality launched The Nation Gets in Shape, a $1-million fundraising campaign aimed at obtaining sports equipment, furniture and other resources needed for the sports complex.

To learn more about The Nation Gets In Shape campaign, please email municipal Recreation Director Carol Ann Scott at [email protected].