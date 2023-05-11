A duck soup of fun is scheduled for June 8 to 10 in St-Isidore.

The annual Festival du canard et de la plume (Duck and Feather Festival) is back with four days of activities and entertainment organized by the Club Optimiste de St-Isidore.

Bingo, a comedy show, vendors market, children’s play area, and fossil show for the kids are among the activities planned for the festival. Of course, there will also be a band night with live music by Hometown, a beer garden, and food trucks providing good festival eats.

The famous rubber duck race takes place on Saturday June 10. Buy your ticket soon and try your luck with a duck to win some bucks! For a complete schedule of the 2023 Festival du canard et de la plume in St-Isidore, and for information on tickets, go to https://www.festivalducanardetdelaplume.ca/programmation or email [email protected].