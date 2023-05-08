On Saturday, May 13th, Arbor Gallery presents a children’s story time with renown Montréal authors Andrew Katz and Juliana Léveillé-Trudel. They co-authored the successful children’s books, ‘How to Catch a Bear Who Loves to Read’/’Comment attraper un ours qui aime lire’ and ‘A Starlit Trip to the Library’/’Voyage de nuit à la bibli’, which were published simultaneously in French and English.

Katz and Léveillé-Trudel also published books on their own. Katz is the author of ‘I Just Want To Be Super!/Je suis Super Nino!,’ while Léveillé-Trudel has published two novels in French, ‘Nirliit’ (2015) and ‘On a tout l’automne’ (2022). Nirliit has been translated into English as well as Spanish, Icelandic, Danish and Basque. Léveillé-Trudel is also a playwright and the founder of Productions de Brousse in Montréal, and Katz teaches English and Creative Writing at Dawson College.

They are happy to share their books in person and are sure to please an audience of children and adults. The reading will be followed by a Question-and-Answer period. Copies of their books will be for sale. The event is bilingual and admission is free. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and reading begins at 10 a.m. For children of reading age (5 and over) who must be accompanied by an adult. Reservations recommended.

Colourful exhibition through May

Last Saturday, art lovers and collectors met with artist Josée Bourassa at the vernissage of ‘Un monde de couleurs’. Saturated colours and natural compositions make her watercolours unique and highly aesthetic. The exhibition is on until May 28.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, Vankleek Hill. Open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Find out more on Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor’s Facebook page, website, and Twitter, by subscribing to the newsletter at arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected]