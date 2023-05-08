The Sûreté du Québec has made three searches and seizures of illegal drugs, contraband items, and weapons during the past week in Argenteuil. Arrests resulted from each search.

On May 1, officers made an arrest and search in connection with the trafficking of narcotics in a dwelling on rue Principale in Lachute.

This police intervention followed an investigation initiated due to information received from the public. A 47-year-old man from Lachute was arrested and later released. He must return to court at a later date at in Saint-Jérôme. He could face charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking.

During the search, police seized more than 5 grams of cocaine, a small amount of cannabis, $1,155 in cash and prescription drug tablets.

Another arrest and search were made at another residence on rue Gougeon in Lachute on May 4 in connection with drug trafficking. This intervention also resulted from information police received from the public.

A 49-year-old man from Lachute was arrested and later released. He must return to court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme and could face charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, cannabis law offenses and firearms offences.

During search, the police seized:

• Approximately 165 pills of methamphetamine

• More than 300 grams of cocaine

• More than 600 grams of cannabis

• More than 49 grams of hashish;

• More than 500 contraband cigarettes

• A sum of approximately $165 in Canadian currency

• A prohibited weapon;

And on May 5, a third search and seizure led to the arrest of a woman in Brownsburg-Chatham.

Police arrested a 34-year-old woman at a dwelling on rue Northclift. She was later released. The suspect will return to court at a later date in Saint-Jérôme. She could face charges of possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking, cannabis law offenses and firearms offences.

During the search in Brownsburg-Chatham, the police seized:

• More than 500 cannabis seeds

• More than 350 g of cannabis in casseroles

• More than 1100 grams of edible cannabis

• More than 250 ml of cannabis oil

• More than 125 grams of hashish

• A conducted energy weapon

• Small amount of various narcotics

The Sûreté du Québec reminds that any information relating to the trafficking or production of narcotics may be communicated at any time, in a confidential manner, to the Criminal Information Center of the Sûreté du Québec at 1 800 659-4264.