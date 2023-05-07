It was an occasion to honour contributors to the community.

The Nation Municipality held its annual Volunteer Gala Saturday on April 22, at the St-Bernardin Community Center. The gala was an opportunity to honor and recognize the contributions of many volunteers but more specifically seven outstanding individuals from each of the six wards in the municipality.

The Volunteer Gala is an event that celebrates those who have selflessly dedicated their time, energy, and resources to make a positive impact on their community. It featured a cocktail reception, dinner, awards ceremony, as well as live entertainment.

Shanna McIlwain-Dupont (ward 1), Laurent Souligny (ward 2), Louise Cayer-Deslauriers (ward 3), Lucien Deslauriers (ward 3), Francine Cayouette (ward 4), Matthew Brozincevic (ward 5), and Peggy O’Meara (ward 6) are the seven individuals who received an award Saturday evening. From volunteering at local schools and community centers to organizing food drives and fundraisers for local charities, these volunteers have gone above and beyond to make a difference.

“Our volunteers’ dedication and commitment to making our community a better place is truly inspiring.” Said Mayor Francis Brière.

“We are thrilled to have had the opportunity to honor and recognize seven of them at our annual Volunteer Gala. We also want to extend our thanks to all the other volunteers who work tirelessly to make our municipality a great place to live. Your passion and hard work are the driving force behind every initiative and program, and we couldn’t do it without you,” said the mayor.

For more information on how to become a volunteer, contact Vincent Huneault, Manager of Community Programs and Services at [email protected].