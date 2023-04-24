After three years of hosting virtual AGM’s, the Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan is looking forward to welcoming back members and friends to their ever-popular potluck dinner and meeting. The event will be held at the Dunvegan Recreation Hall on Friday, May 5th, and this year, Jim Mullin will be honoured with the “Volunteer of the Year Award”.

Mullin’s contributions to the museum over the years have been numerous and varied. Jim joined the Board of Directors back in 2009, and quickly became woven into the fabric of the museum. Speaking of fabric, Mullin is a well-known local historical reenactor and can often be seen donning his green and grey wool Glengarry Light Infantry Fencibles uniform. How did he come to wear that uniform you ask? His first introduction to the museum was the opening weekend in May of 2010, and a reenactor who was visiting the museum took Jim aside and said, “You’ve got to hold a War of 1812 event here”. After pitching the idea to the museum, Mullin became the chairperson of the War of 1812 Reenactment and Living History weekend. And the rest, they say, is history.

Mullin is also the Vice President of the Friends of Crysler’s Farm Battlefield, which helps promote, educate, and preserve one of Canada’s most important battlefields. He is the main contact and acting Captain of Macdonell’s Company of Glengarry Light Infantry Fencibles, a living history regiment. Jim continues to sit on the Board of Directors of the Museum, plays active roles on the Event Planning committee, and the Honey Fair committee, and assists with social media promotion. “Passion for history is what keeps us going”, says Mullin.

The presentation of the award to Jim will be part of the program of the May 5 Annual General Meeting of the Glengarry Pioneer Museum. The evening will start at 6pm with a potluck supper followed by a short business meeting and a program that will recognize the contributions of Jim. Guests will also be treated to a brief presentation by Allan Joseph MacDonald, Glengarry’s archivist, who will give an entertaining account on “When Royalty Came to Glengarry”. Museum Officers and Board members for the coming year will also be approved.

Anyone interested in the activities of the Pioneer Museum is welcome to attend the AGM, and anyone interested in volunteering at events in the upcoming season is encouraged to get in touch with a Board member or the Curator. For additional information contact Jennifer Black at the museum. 613-527-5230 or visit www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca.

The Dunvegan Recreation Hall where the AGM is happening is located just west of the crossroads in Dunvegan on County Rd.24.