This Wednesday evening, April 26, get up off the couch and come listen to two dynamic singer-songwriters at the Arbor Gallery at 7 pm. Toronto-based Sarah Hiltz and Vancouver Island native Claire Coupland will present their own blend of jazz, folk music and intricate guitar playing while interacting in a lively manner with the audience.

Tickets for the concert are $20 for gallery members, $25 for non-members. Ticket reservations are required as seating is limited. Go to [email protected] to book your place or take your chances at the door. .

What is your community worth?

Those of us who live in and around Vankleek Hill already appreciate the many community events, festivals and sales that take place in this active community. What we may not appreciate is the time and expense that go into organizing and staging these happenings.

Take for example, the Arbor Gallery. In addition to hosting 11 art exhibitions a year open free to the public, the gallery also offers concerts, free author readings, pop up sales and free events for children, such as last year’s puppet show and this May’s magic show. The gallery’s board is also planning a full program for this June’s Indigenous Awareness Month, with the majority of the events free to the public

All of this programming is mostly organized by volunteers and while the gallery has received grants from Champlain Township and funding from the Ontario Charitable Gaming Association (OCGA), the other costs of hosting these activities comes from our donors and sponsors.

This is where you come in

There are many ways in which you can support the Arbor Gallery which cost very little.

Make a one-time donation and receive a tax receipt on request.

Become a member. Only $40 a year for individuals, $60 per family

Become a monthly donor. As little as $10 a month will help!



Sponsor a specific event.

Make a bequest in your will.

Help your community to continue to thrive.

Arbor Gallery – Galerie Arbor is located at 36 Home Avenue, in the heart of Vankleek Hill. The gallery is open Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4pm. More information about programming and events is available on Arbor Gallery’s Facebook page, website or Twitter, by subscribing to the .gallery’s newsletter at www.arborgallery.org or by email at [email protected].