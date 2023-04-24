On Wednesday, April 19, the Champlain Library hosted a special event at the Vankleek Hill Creating Centre to celebrate Volunteer Appreciation Week. The event was a chance for the library staff and board to thank library volunteers for their hard work and dedication.

The library relies heavily on its volunteers who help with tasks such as shelving books, preparing displays, delivering to homebound individuals and planning and running programs for all ages. They are a dedicated and enthusiastic group, and the library wanted to show its appreciation for their hard work and commitment.

At the event, the volunteers enjoyed delicious food, were entertained by music from the Vankleek Hill Old Time Fiddlers and had a chance to get creative with a crafting activity led by library staff. The event was a chance for the volunteers to socialize and relax while being recognized for their contributions to the library.

“This event was a small way to show what an essential service they provide to staff and patrons. With their help we can continue to grow and ensure a community committed to literacy and lifelong learning,” said Cynthia Martin, CEO and Head Librarian.

Champlain Library and the Friends of the Library are always looking for volunteers. If you are interested in volunteering, please stop by the library or visit bc-cl.ca.