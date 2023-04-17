The Laplante Family has begun construction of its new Laplante Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealership in the Embrun and Russell area.

Digging began last week and construction is expected to be completed by December 2023. The new state-of-the-art dealership will be approximately 27,000 square feet in size – roughly three times larger than the current dealership – and will be equipped for the evolution of the EV and hybrid vehicles. The completely new build will include a service drive-thru for service customers.

It was important for the family to remain local and continue to serve their existing customers, as well as new families moving into the area. Their goal is to continue to grow the Laplante Dodge business to continuously improve the customer experience for current and future customers. The whole Laplante Dodge Team is looking forward to the grand opening and welcoming new team members in the future.