It was a stunningly beautiful morning for an April canoe down a scenic waterway, as the Dalkeith Historical Society and Vankleek Hill Canoeists held their annual Picnic and Paddle on Sunday (April 16).

About 15 canoeists and kayakers took part in the trip up Spring Creek to Robertson Mills in Dalkeith. Participants put into the water at Lochinvar at 9:15 a.m., arriving at Robertson Mills at about 1 p.m. The paddlers were cheered by onlookers at several bridge crossings along the way.

The pace of this year’s paddle, was a leisurely one, as particpants often use the Dalkeith Paddle as preparation for the larger Raisin River Canoe Race, normally held a week later. But this year the paddle in Dalkeith was postponed for a week due to high water levels on Spring Creek, thus the Raisin River Paddle was held the day before (Saturday, April 15).

After arriving at Robertson Mills the paddlers enjoyed an outdoor picnic hosted by the Dalkeith Historical Society.

Photo Gallery – Dalkeith Paddle

Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson Photo: Reid Masson