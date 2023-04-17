The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has a new Detachment Commander, Inspector Anne-Christine Gauthier.

Inspector Gauthier commenced her career in the Ontario Provincial Police in 2012. She worked in various roles, including General Patrol Duties, Detective Constable in Russell County, Crisis Negotiator in East Region, worked as a supervisor at the former Smiths Falls Communications Center and later transferred as a patrol supervisor in Grenville County. She was promoted to her role of Staff Sergeant in Hawkesbury and has now become the new Detachment Commander.

Inspector Gauthier created a Provincial change in the Police Academy in adding extra support training to the newest members of the Ontario Provincial Police once they are halfway through their probation on the road to the respective detachment. She is a graduate of the Police Foundations program at Algonquin College and has earned a Leadership Essentials certificate from Cornell University. Additionally, she is the recipient of a Commissioner’s Citation for Lifesaving and a Commissioners Commendation.

The new Detachment Commander is currently creating a partnership between local bylaw officers and the OPP, with a goal of bringing back bicycle and foot patrols in the community.

The Mobile Crisis Response Team remains a top priority for the detachment and the community. Team members are keeping busy providing services to those that are most acutely at risk in our communities. The Hawkesbury OPP continues to see a significant increase in their interactions with members of the public who are struggling with mental illness and work to provide them with proper services.