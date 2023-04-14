The Champlain Library wishes you a Happy Earth Day! This year, the theme is “Invest in Our Planet”, which reminds us that we must take action now to protect the planet for future generations. Here are some ways the library can help you take action this Earth Day:

Read a book. It’s always better to borrow than to buy. The library offers titles such as “No One Is Too Small to Make a Difference” by Greta Thunberg, “We are the Weather” by Jonathan Safran Foer or “Climate Justice” by Mary Robinson.

Join the Butterflyway Project. The library is taking part in the David Suzuki Foundation’s efforts to grow habitat for bees and butterflies throughout Canada. Help put our community on the butterfly highway by either donating seeds to the cause or committing to planting your own pollinator friendly patch.

Plant a Garden. The library’s annual Seed Library has returned courtesy of the Horticultural Society. Growing your own food can be a fun, rewarding way shrink your environmental footprint.

We hope these ideas inspire you to take action this Earth Day and beyond. Let’s invest in our future by protecting the planet for generations to come. Check out earthday.org/earth-day2023 for more information or visit the Champlain Library at bc-cl.ca.