This spring, are you finally going to get rid of that couch where the springs are poking through the upholstery? How about the rusty avocado green refrigerator on the front porch? The opportunity to get rid of that junk and more will soon be here for residents of municipalities across the region who have items that normally cannot go to the roadside on regular garbage day.

Champlain Township

Large Waste Item Collection will take place by ward in Champlain Township. From May 8 to 14, residents of Vankleek Hill (Ward 1), and West Hawkesbury (Ward 4) may leave items by the road for pickup. Large Waste Item Collection for L’Orignal (Ward 2), and Longueuil (Ward 3), will take place from May 15 to 21.

Vankleek Hill and West Hawkesbury residents are requested to place items by the side of the road between Friday, May 5, and before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 8. Residents of L’Orignal and Longueuil are requested to place large items for disposal beside the road between Friday, May 12, and before 6 a.m. on Monday, May 14.

Collection vehicles will not be making a second round if residents do not have their items by the road on time.

In Champlain Township, an equivalent of four pieces of furniture/appliances are permitted for disposal. Refrigeration chemicals must be removed from appliances and tagged by an authorized contractor. All compostable material must be in biodegradable bags, and tree limbs must be tied together in bundles not exceeding two feet by six feet.

More than five pieces of furniture/appliances, appliances with freon, tires, construction waste, commercial/industrial/agricultural waste, hazardous waste, and broken glass are not accepted for Large Waste Item Collection in Champlain Township.

For further information on Large Waste Item Collection in Champlain Township, go to https://www.champlain.ca/en/index.aspx .

Town of Hawkesbury

In the Town of Hawkesbury, changes have been made to special waste collections this year. Collections of large will take place the same day as the regular garbage and recycling collection for each route but will only take place during the six special collection weeks indicated on the waste collection calendar. Disposal is restricted to two accepted items per household per collection, which is the equivalent of 12 items per residence per year. The special collection weeks are May 15 to 18, June 19 to 22, | July 17 to 20, August 21 to 24, September 18 to 21, October 16 to 19, and any others on the calendar.

The Town of Hawkesbury asks residents to first consider if items can be sold, donated, refurbished or recycled. Electronic items will be accepted. However, when possible, residents should bring electronics directly to Recycle-Action or eligible return to retail drop-off locations for this recycling. Recycle-Action is located at 1301 Spence Avenue. There will no longer be unlimited special collection for bulky waste in the spring anymore in Hawkesbury.

For more details on large waste item collection in Hawkesbury, including which items are not permitted, go to https://www.hawkesbury.ca/en/special-collection .

Township of East Hawkesbury

The Township of East Hawkesbury allows roadside large waste item disposal throughout the year. Each household is allowed to put two large items at the curb on the third Tuesday of each month. Large items are collected separately from the bins so please ensure that bins and bulky items are at the curb no later than 7 a.m. on collection day. Each household is allowed to place six tires per year on the curb on the third Tuesday of each month. Collection will be made within one week. Leaf and yard waste, each household is allowed to place on the third Tuesday of May.

Hazardous wastes, appliances containing freon, metal, construction waste, and automobiles are not permitted for roadside disposal in East Hawkesbury. Further details about large waste item disposal in East Hawkesbury are available at https://easthawkesbury.ca/en/living-here/garbage-and-recycling/ .

The Nation Municipality

In The Nation Municipality, Spring Clean Up for large items takes place from April 24 to 28. Only residences and farms registered for municipal waste pick-up will be serviced. Items must be at the roadside by 7 a.m. on Monday, April 24. The volume must not exceed the standard size of a pickup truck box. Items must not weigh more than 100 pounds. The Public Works Department will not be following a specific schedule or route and will not be making second rounds of areas that have already been collected.

Items made of metal will not be accepted. Hazardous waste, construction waste, and tires are not accepted either. For complete information on how The Nation residents may dispose of those items, go to https://nationmun.ca/en/living-here/garbage-and-recycling .

Township of Alfred and Plantagenet

Spring Garbage Collection for large items in the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet takes place this year from Monday, May 8 to Friday, May 12. The items will be picked up on the regular garbage collection day.

The maximum quantity of waste must not exceed the size of a pickup truck box (1.2 metres by 2.4 metres by 1.2 metres or 4 feet by 8 feet by 4 feet). Individual items may not exceed a weight of 150 pounds. Items that do not comply with will be left on the site. In Alfred and Plantagenet, the following items will be collected:

Furniture

Refrigerators

Stoves

Dishwashers

Washing machines and dryers

Air conditioners

Furnaces

Bed springs and mattresses

Barrels

Water tanks

Metal

For a list of items that will not be collected during Spring Garbage Collection in Alfred and Plantagenet, go to https://www.alfred-plantagenet.com/en/living-here/spring-garbage-collection.aspx