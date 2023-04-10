The Champlain Library is offering programs this Spring for gardening enthusiasts. Whether you are planning a new garden or would like to try some new varieties, the library has you covered.

The library is offering vegetable, flower, and herb seeds to its patrons through the annual Seed Library Program. The seeds have been generously provided by the Vankleek Hill and District Horticultural Society and packages will be available this week. Gardeners are encouraged to take photos of their plants throughout the summer and submit them to the library to be posted on its website and social media platforms.

The library is also proud to announce that it will be continuing to support the Butterflyway Project in partnership with the David Suzuki Foundation. Butterflyway Ranger, Alicia is once again looking for returning and new volunteers willing to create pollinator-friendly plots in our community. Volunteers will receive a sign to promote their garden, several native seeds, or seedlings to help them get started. Staff at the library are looking forward to seeing how gardens will be transformed into butterfly sanctuaries and has many books on gardening for ideas and inspiration.

For more information about these programs, please call the Champlain Library at 613-678-2216 or email at [email protected]