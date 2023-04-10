Nadine Doolittle. Submitted Photo

Community members will have two opportunities to meet interesting people this week at Arbor Gallery in Vankleek Hill.

On Thursday evening (April 13), renown murder mystery writer Nadine Doolittle will talk about her work and upcoming novel, Murder Will Out, coming out in May.

Following her invitation to speak at the gallery, Doolittle writes, “I’m ridiculously pleased with my little author self at the moment. It won’t last. The final draft of Murder Will Out will humble me. There’s a stage in writing when it looks like the story is going to win the power-struggle it’s having with the author. It refuses to behave; it gives you the silent treatment and there’s nothing you can do but hack away at it until it gives in and life is good again.”

Sure to please any book loving audience Doolittle will speak at the gallery on Thursday, April 13, 7 p.m. Admission is free.

A Mix of This and That until April 30

Segueing into the weekend, local artists Brunhild Schierding and Doreen Dyet will meet and greet art lovers and collectors for the official launch of their exhibition A Mix of This and That, on until April 30.

This eclectic collection of original artworks reflects their love for travelling and nature. Vibrant paintings of beautiful country scenes, colourful flowers, and gardens mix with whimsical paintings, carvings, and painted dishes.

The vernissage is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free.

Showcase by VCI students on display

Gallery visitors will also enjoy a showcase by VCI students Maya Chenier and Margo Chomkulska. Prompted by art teacher Gisele Paquette, the youth display traditional Ukrainian folk art that they learned in their home country: pysanky (Easter eggs) and vytynanka, the art of cutting out intricate designs in paper. Until the end of April.

Arbor Gallery is located at 36 Home Ave., in Vankleek Hill. Opening hours: Wednesday to Sunday, noon to 4 p.m. Info and reservations: [email protected]

Vytynanka (cut paper) by Margo Chomkulska. Submitted Photo