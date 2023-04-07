Fire has destroyed a business in Saint-André-d’Argenteuil.

At 3:07 p.m. on Thursday, April 6, the Saint-André Fire Department was informed of a fire at the commercial building located at 257, Route du Long-Sault. The site was home to a depanneur and gas station. When firefighters arrived, there was smoke present throughout the building.

Reinforcement was requested from fire departments in Lachute, Brownsburg-Chatham, Mirabel, Saint-Placide, Saint-Colomban, Grenville-sur-la-Rouge and Hawkesbury. It took 50 firefighters two and a half hours to bring the fire under control. A firefighter from Brownsburg-Chatham suffered minor injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

“For the Municipality, this is a major event. It is with great sadness that we lose an important business in our region,” said Saint-André-d’Argenteuil Mayor Stephen Matthews.