Ottawa Riverkeeper is organizing a shoreline cleanup in Hawkesbury, on Saturday, April 29.

The cleanup for the Côte de l’abattoir in Hawkesbury (see above map) will begin at 9:30 a.m., with the meeting point set up at the municipal park near the intersection of Main and Wellesley streets. Participants can park their vehicles at the site, and will walk together to the shoreline to do the cleanup.

The shoreline cleanup in Hawkesbury is being held in collaboration with the regions of the Pacte d’Amitié. Under the Pacte d’Amitié, Ottawa Riverkeeper is bringing residents of Argenteuil, Papineau, and Prescott-Russell together for a big blowout event over two weekends to commemorate Earth Day, which his officially on April 22.

For Earth Day itself on April 22, volunteers with Ottawa Riverkeeper will also be out at Stanley Park in Ottawa for a community cleanup. The event in Ottawa will run from 10 a.m to 12:30 p.m., and everyone is welcome to join.

Ottawa Riverkeeper will provide hand sanitizer, gloves and bags for the cleanups in Hawkesbury and Ottawa, but encourages volunteers to bring their own equipment as well. It is crucial to wear sturdy, appropriate footwear and clothing, and, if you wish, to bring a reusable water bottle and bug spray.

To register for the shoreline cleanup in Hawkesbury, check out the registration page, and watch this video for more on Ottawa Riverkeeper’s partnership with the Pacte d’Amitié. Anyone requiring more information can also email Ottawa Riverkeeper at [email protected]