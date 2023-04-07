With warm temperatures on the horizon, South Nation Conservation (SNC) has issued an updated Flood Outlook Statement for areas along the Lower Ottawa River (Arnprior to Hawkesbury).

Based on forecasted higher temperatures and anticipated snow melt, levels and flows along the Ottawa River are expected to increase over the next few days, marking the beginning of the spring freshet in the Ottawa River basin. Snow cover varies significantly across the 146,300-square-kilometre Ottawa River basin, with several areas experiencing above average snow water content.

SNC advises that based on current weather forecasts, minor flooding may occur in low-lying areas generally susceptible to flooding along the Lower Ottawa River. While there are currently no flooding indicators of concern, it is still too early to forecast peak river conditions, which remain dependent on snowmelt and rainfall amounts.

Residents in flood-prone areas are encouraged to closely follow changing conditions and to take necessary measures. Residents are advised to stay away from watercourses where flows are high and where banks might be unstable. Parents are encouraged to explain dangers to children and provide appropriate supervision around all waterbodies.

The Mississippi Valley, Rideau Valley, and South Nation Conservation Authorities monitor water levels and weather forecasts with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, as part of the Flood Forecasting and Warning Program. Updates are provided as conditions change.

The Ottawa River Regulating Committee will be reassessing forecast conditions and providing hydrological condition updates on its website daily at www.ottawariver.ca/forecasts/.

To view current flood warnings across Ontario, visit: www.ontario.ca/law-and-safety/flood- forecasting-and-warning-program.

This Flood Outlook Statement is in effect until April 28, at 5 p.m.