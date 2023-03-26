The Hawkesbury Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment and ASD United Prescott-Russell will host a special Raise the Flag for Autism event on Sunday, April 2.

Beginning at 10 a.m., the OPP and ASD United Prescott-Russell will be raising an Autism Awareness flag at Hawkesbury’s Town Hall, located at 600 Higginson Street in Hawkesbury. The ceremony is one of many taking place in communities throughout the province to support Autism Ontario and World Autism Day on Sunday, April 2, and throughout the month of April.

From the town hall, the group will take a short walk to the Robert Hartley Sports Complex, where the Hawkesbury OPP detachment will be hosting an EZ child identification program in the 421B Annexe. The OPP will register information, fingerprints and photos to a USB stick that is given to the parent or caregivers for free.

Anyone wishing more information on Raise the Flag Day for Autism, or on ASD United Prescott-Russell can call 613-371-4440. You can also visit Autism Ontario for more information on World Autism Day at https://celebratethespectrum.com/.

Image: Autism Ontario