One the public boat launching areas in Wendover has been closed indefinitely.

According to the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, the federal Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) closed access to the Small Craft Harbour on March 7 for safety reasons. Concrete barriers have been placed across the entrance and the township expects the facility to remain closed for the 2023 boating season.

The municipal boat launch facilities in Wendover located east of the federal facility will remain open. The Township of Alfred and Plantagenet is engaged in discussions with the DFO to find a solution to the situation.