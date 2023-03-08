Champlain Township is is requesting a review of the visibility at the intersection of Terry Fox Drive (on the eastern edge of town) and County Road 10, due to visibility issues for drivers coming from Terry Fox Drive and trying to merge onto County Road 10. Terry Fox Drive is the main and only artery for access into and out of the Vankleek Hill Business Park.

A hill located about 20 metres east of the intersection makes it impossible for drivers emerging from Terry Fox Drive to see oncoming traffic. If traffic on County Road 10 is heading west at a higher speed, there is little time for the merging driver or the oncoming driver to react. According to the township’s public works report, this has resulted in several near misses.

As County Road 10 is a county road, Champlain Township will be asking the United Counties of Prescott-Russell to investigate the visibility issue at the intersection.