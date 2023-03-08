This Week in Local History – March 8, 2023 – The Review Archives

10 Years ago

Tempers flare over marina proposal

The Review, March 13, 2013 – HAWKESBURY – The 2013 Poker Run and Ottawa River Festival is causing turmoil around the Hawkesbury council table once again. At the regular meeting of council on Monday, tempers flared and insults flew over a proposal to build a new wharf/marina at Confederation Park for the 2013 event, which is to take place in July. Hawkesbury will host the Poker Run and Ottawa River Festival for the next two years, which Mayor René Berthiaume said will “boost the local economy”.

25 Years Ago

Hawkesbury council approves Good Friday shopping

The Review, March 11, 1998 – HAWKESBURY – The prayers of merchants were finally answered last week, when Hawkesbury council decided to allow stores in town to open on Good Friday. For years, town businesses had unsuccessfully sought permission to open on Good Friday, arguing that they suffered while stores in Québec and other area communities raked in the dollars of local consumers. Despite objections from local churches, who presented a 1,000-name petition, council sided with merchants, who affirmed the town had to draw a line between religion and commerce.

50 Years Ago

Local Girl Guides receive highest honours

The Review, March 6, 1973 – HAWKESBURY – On Monday, the 1st Hawkesbury Girl Guide Company and the 1st and 2nd Brownie packs held their tenth annual Mother and Daughter dinner at Holy Trinity Anglican Church Hall. The highlight of the evening was an honour awarded to two Guides, Anne Partridge and Linda Little, who received their Canada cords – the highest award a girl may earn as a Guide.

75 Years Ago

Record player livens up bonspiel

The Review, March 18, 1948 –VANKLEEK HILL – Some fifty members enjoyed a bonspiel at the Vankleek Hill Curling Club on Saturday night. A record player furnished music for dancing, which proved to be a popular pastime while waiting to curl. Zest was added when Mr. L Allen called for several square dances.

100 Years Ago

Newsprint is not free

The Review, March 9, 1923 – VANKLEEK HILL – It costs money nowadays to issue even the smallest kind of newspaper and the larger it is and the oftener it appears, the more it costs. Paper, ink, type, postage and labour cost double what they did a few years ago and no local paper can be expected to succeed unless every local activity pays it for the publicity which it is supposed to give all local doings. A local paper can’t haul a town along unless it secures enough income to pay for the gasoline that keeps its engine going.

125 Years Ago

No room for third provincial party

The Review, March 11, 1898 – PRESCOTT-RUSSELL – One of the results of the Ontario election, irrespective of party considerations, is certainly a good one: the elimination of the Patron element from the Legislative Assembly. There is no room in Canadian politics for a third party, either in the Dominion or provincial parliament.