(SD&G, ON) – Within a 24-hour period, Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received two reports of Apple AirTags found on vehicles.

In both cases, the vehicle owner received a notification on their cell phone that an AirTag (wireless tracking device) was nearby and attempting to connect. One owner was able to locate the AirTag, which had been placed in the fuse box, under the hood of her vehicle.

An iPhone user will receive a notification that an Air-Tag is nearby. If you own an Android phone, you can download an app called Tracker Detect, which will provide the same alert.

Thieves can place an AirTag in hidden areas of a vehicle when it is parked in a public space, later tracking the vehicle to the owner’s home and stealing it from their driveway.

While thieves continue to use technology to assist in stealing high end vehicles, you as the owner can respond using the same tools. Equipping your vehicle with your own AirTag could assist police in locating your vehicle if it was ever stolen.

VEHICLE THEFT PREVENTION TIPS

The OPP would like to remind citizens to take precautionary measures to prevent the theft of their vehicle.

Most vehicles are stolen from residential driveways, usually in the overnight and early morning hours. High value vehicles with keyless entry and push start technology are presently being targeted. Thieves have figured out how to bypass modern car security systems and exploit the advanced technology.

· Park your vehicle in a garage, out of sight. If there is no garage available, park a less valuable vehicle closely behind.

· Secure the vehicle diagnostic port using a diagnostic port lock, commonly known as an OBD protector which blocks access to the diagnostic port (used to reprogram the vehicle’s ignition system)

· Use a steering wheel locking device to deter theft

· Invest in an aftermarket global positioning system (GPS) tracker as it may assist in recovery of the vehicle if it is stolen

· Consider purchasing a quality video surveillance system and ensure your cameras are clearly visible outside your residence

· upgrade the exterior lighting where you park your vehicle

· Invest in anti-theft devices including ignition or fuel immobilizing switches, steering wheel, gearshift, brake pedal locks and after market vehicle alarm systems