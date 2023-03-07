A past slogan of The Ford Motor Company was “Quality is Job 1,” and now the automaker is trying to fill jobs available at its new parts distribution centre in Casselman.

La Cite Employment Service is working with The Ford Motor Company of Canada to organize a job fair for the facility at the end of April. Until then, La Cite Employment Service is encouraging job seekers to visit them at Employment Ontario, located at 750 Principale Street in Casselman, or by calling 613-443-2300, extension 4100.

About 150 people will work at the new facility.

Construction began on the new 540,000 square foot parts distribution warehouse in February, 2022. It was to open during February 2023. The Municipality of Casselman is not aware of any possible reasons for a delay in opening the new facility, nor is it sure there is an actual delay. The Review inquired with St-Laurent-based Bertone, the company managing the project, but has not received a response.

The new Ford Motor Company of Canada Distribution Centre is located southwest of the Highway 417 interchange with Principale Street and St-Albert Road in Casselman.