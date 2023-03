Driving 70 kilometres per hour over the speed limit led to a big fine for a driver on Autoroute 50 recently.

At around 4:30 p.m. on February 24, the Sûreté du Québec intercepted a vehicle travelling at 170 kilometres per hour in a 100 kilometres per hour zone in Notre-Dame-de-Bonsecoeurs, near Montebello.

The driver was fined $1,405 for the excessive speeding and their driver’s licence was suspended for seven days.