Ready, set, camp! The Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) is inviting residents to connect with nature during this year’s camping season, as the campground at Charlottenburgh Park – one of RRCA’s three Conservation Areas – recently opened its online reservations.

The popular green space, which welcomed close to 25,000 visitors last year, is located on the St. Lawrence River near Summerstown, just a few kilometres east of Cornwall. It offers a beach, boat launch, nature trails, campground, and more. Surrounded by trees and wildlife, serviced and unserviced lots offer campers an opportunity to unwind and re-connect with the natural world.

“We look forward to welcoming campers and day-use visitors when the Park opens for the season on the Victoria Day weekend in May,” says RRCA Administrative Assistant, Josianne Sabourin, who looks after the Park’s administration. “We encourage campers to book their sites early, as we are expecting another busy camping season this summer.”

Returning campers will notice enhancements completed by the RRCA such as the addition of water and electrical service to several lots, new gravel pads for trailers, a new parking lot for visitors, and strategically placed way finding signs and markers throughout the Park’s six-kilometre system of nature trails.

“This new signage is designed to help campers and day-use visitors confidently enjoy our trails, while being minimally obtrusive to the natural environment,” says Sabourin. “It’s been great to see visitors use the trail map signs as they plan their excursions.”

Voted Cornwall and area’s favourite campground for five consecutive years, Charlottenburgh Park features a diverse environment with many types of ecosystems, including white pine and spruce plantations, a mixed hardwood forest, and Class 2 Provincially Significant Wetlands. The Park’s nature trail system is open year-round at no cost.

Daily and monthly campsites can be reserved online. Seasonal campsites have already been reserved for 2023. For online booking support, please contact Josianne Sabourin at [email protected] or (613) 938-3611 ext. 221.

For more information about Charlottenburgh Park, go to rrca.on.ca or contact (613) 938-3611 or [email protected].