The Vankleek Hill Historical Society is seeking new ideas, new members and new volunteers, according to society president Gary Barton. Those who are interested in learning more about the historical society, which oversees the Vankleek Hill Museum, is invited to attend the group’s annual general meeting on Monday, April 3 at the Archie Hardy Hall (at the rear of Knox Presbyterian Church) at 29 High Street.

“We are fortunate to have our small museum in Vankleek Hill and we have a number of projects in the works, including a new sign for the front of the building, but we hope to welcome new members with new ideas to come and find out what the museum and the historical society is all about,” Barton said.

Annual membership in the historical society is just $20, while family memberships are $30.

If you are wanting to find out more before attending the meeting, you can contact Gary Barton by calling 613-678-3101.