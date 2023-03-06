Snow loading operations on main roads will start tonight, Monday, March 6, in L’Orignal and will move to Vankleek Hill through the night.

In order to facilitate ongoing operations, we ask everyone to :

comply with the winter parking restrictions L’Orignal and Vankleek Hill: Overnight parking is not permitted between midnight and 7 a.m. West Hawkesbury and Longueuil: Parking is not permitted at all times.

Do not place your garbage or recycle containers on top of snow banks or the road. Place them on your driveway to ensure there are no obstructions at the edge of the road (curbside).

Keep children safe – don’t let them play, build snow forts or tunnels in the snow banks on the edge of the road.

We understand that overnight work can be disruptive to the residents due to the extra noise of the equipment, however, daytime snow removal operations increase risk and cost as pedestrian traffic and parked vehicles pose an obstacle to snow-clearing activities, making it dangerous for both maintenance crews and the public.

Your understanding and cooperation in helping to keep streets clean and safe are appreciated.