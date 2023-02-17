A curler who learned the game in Vankleek Hill was part of the team representing Carleton University at the Ontario University Athletics (OUA) Curling Championships held in Peterborough from February 10 to 12.

Frederic Parisien, who plays Second on the Carleton Raven’s men’s team, was a member of the Vankleek Hill Curling Club for 15 years. As a student at Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI), he played on the school’s team under coach Dan Tremblay.

“Yes, it is definitely very exciting to curl for Carleton University this weekend and I’m definitely excited to have the experience,” Parisien said.

Unfortunately, the Ravens did not have the weekend they were anticipating.

“We won our first two games, and we were on top of the standings. Then, on Saturday, we lost both of our games that put us in ninth place so we did not qualify for the quarter finals, sadly,” said Parisien, who studies Cognitive Science at Carleton.

The OUA men’s curling championship was won on Sunday by the Wilfrid Laurier University Golden Hawks, who defeated Queen’s, 6-5 in the final game.