A Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) teacher has been recognized for her passion for language, culture, and learning.

At the April 8 meeting of the Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB), Director of Education Ron Ferguson announced the recipients of the Director’s Red Apple Awards for the winter term. VCI teacher Giselle Paquette is one of three award recipients this term.

Paquette, an arts and culture teacher whose classes include French, Music, Theatre, Literature, and Food, received the award in recognition for her efforts to have VCI students provide live entertainment at annual retirement celebrations.

“Everyone who knows Giselle speaks highly of her and her passion for French, arts and culture and for her unwavering support of student learning,” explained a statement issued by the UCDSB.