International Women’s Day (March 8) is a global day celebrating the social, economic, cultural, and political achievements of women. The day also marks a call to action for accelerating women’s equality.

IWD has occurred for well over a century, with the first IWD gathering in 1911 supported by over a million people. Today, IWD belongs to all groups collectively everywhere. IWD is not country, group or organization specific.

The 2023 UN theme for International Women’s Day is #EmbraceEquity. Equity isn’t just a nice-to-have, it’s a must-have. A focus on gender equity needs to be part of every society’s DNA. It’s critical to understand the difference between equity and equality. IWD 2023’s campaign theme aims to get the world talking about why “equal opportunities are no longer enough.”

The Champlain Library has many books in its collection of stories about women who stood up, spoke out, struggled through, and soared. Mark March 8, 2023, on your calendar and help celebrate International Women’s Day with some writing from and about some phenomenal women.

To find out more about the great selection of books at the Champlain Library visit bc-cl.ca or call 613-678-2216. Library staff is always there to help.