The Sûreté du Québec crime investigation division team, in collaboration with the Service de police de Mirabel, is asking for public assistance in identifying a suspect who allegedly assaulted several women in St-Canut.

The suspect would approach his victims as they were walking around, surprising them, and then engage in indecent acts and sexual assaults.

The suspect is reported to be a caucasian male between the ages of 16 and 25, between five feet, five inches, six feet tall and weighing between 120 and 160 pounds. He has short hair and speaks French.

Since several victims have been identified, the Sûreté du Québec’s investigation into serial crimes command was deployed. The command coordinates efforts between the provincial and municipal police services.

The Sûreté du Québec reminds that at any time, the public can also confidentially give details to the Criminal Information Centre at 1-800 659-4264.