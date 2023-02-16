Emerging musicians in the classical music field will have an opportunity to share their talent at a concert to take place on Sunday, April 16th at the Centre cultural Le Chenail in Hawkesbury. The concert will take place at 7 p.m.

Six performers will be selected from the region to perform a programme of classical music.

Musicians wishing to participate should email the registrar, Reg Harden, at: [email protected] to obtain registration information. Applicants will be asked to submit a registration form, along with a short audio recording of a recent performance. Registration closes March 14th.

If selected to perform, the musicians will be eligible for a bursary, being offered by local families, to further their musical development.

There is no admission charge to attend the concert, but donations will be gratefully accepted at the door. Le Centure culturel Le Chenail is located at 2 John Street in Hawkesbury.

Organizers include local music teachers and enthusiasts. Further information may be obtained from Linda Crawford: [email protected]