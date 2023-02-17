The Glengarry Pioneer Museum in Dunvegan has the perfect winter activity that you can do from the warmth of your own home. On Saturday, February 18, the museum will release the first of six videos in its ‘Historical Snapshot’ series, which will feature history of places and people from Glengarry County and surrounding areas. Access to the video series is free.

Sit down with a cup of tea and learn about topics such as: the history of St. Raphael’s, Glengarry authors Ralph Connor and Dorothy Dumbrille, Quigley’s Corner, and the pre-contact history of the territory of Akwesasne and surrounding areas, as told by Professor Philip Whitecree.

This historical video series was created with the help of passionate volunteers in the community. The history of St. Raphael’s being released this Saturday, February 18, was done by the now late David Anderson. Richard Mahoney, editor of the Glengarry News, covers the early 20th century author, Ralph Conner (Charles William Gordon). Lindsey Howes covers the mid-20th century author, Dorothy Dumbrille. Both authors include readings by Marilyn MacSweyn.

Dianne MacMillan, of Lochiel, will talk about the history of Quigley’s Corner and there will be a tour with a young antique collector, Clay MacWhirter from nearby Champlain Township. Lastly and not to be missed, will be an informative interview with Indigenous Studies Professor Philip Whitecree, from the Native North American Traveling College in Akwesasne. This is your chance to hear what the Glengarry area was used for by the Indigenous pre-Europeans, as well as their cultural history and how it influences the building back of their language and traditions today.

The culmination of this Historical Snapshot video series would not be possible without the leadership of volunteer, Stuart Robertson, Rev Productions of Alexandria that did the recordings, and the support of many sponsors, including the Township of North Glengarry, the Counties of SDG and individuals within the community.

For the history buffs out there, you will want to mark your calendar – every Saturday morning from February 18 to March 25. The videos will be released on the Glengarry Pioneer Museum’s YouTube channel.

At the end of the Historical Snapshot series, all the historical videos will remain accessible by visiting www.glengarrypioneermuseum.ca.