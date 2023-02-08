From The Review Archives – This Week in Local History for Wednesday, February 8, 2023

10 Years ago

Water advisory in St-Albert after fire

The Review, February 13, 2013 – ST-ALBERT – Some residents of St-Albert are still being advised not to drink their water, following the fire that destroyed the St-Albert Cheese Co-operative on February 3. According to the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, a larger-scale advisory was lifted following an analysis of water samples. The analysis showed that well water in the area is safe for consumption except for a limited zone immediately around the site of the factory fire.

25 Years Ago

Tire recycler closes up shop

The Review, February 11, 1998 – VANKLEEK HILL – The owners of Re-Tired Recycling Corporation have decided to close up shop in Vankleek Hill after moving in only two months ago. The business partners have received more than 200 applications for the work at the plant, which was to have employed between 26 and 30 people. The company has been receiving tires since late 1997, but had been staying under a 5,000-tire limit, because having more than that meant obtaining special permission from the Ontario Fire Marshall’s Office. The owners learned just a few weeks ago that the plant would require several approvals from the Ministry of Environment before beginning operations.

50 Years Ago

VCI Senior Girls retain volleyball title

The Review, February 14, 1973 – VANKLEEK HILL – Vankleek Hill Collegiate Institute (VCI) topped eight surrounding district teams to win the Glengarry-Prescott Senior Girls Volleyball Championship last weekend. VCI defeated Embrun in the finals 15-7 and 15-3. In winning Division A, the VCI Girls secured a position at the EOSSA finals on February 16, which will be held in Kingston.

75 Years Ago

Despite bruises, broom-ball is fun

The Review, February 12, 1948 – VANKLEEK HILL – On Tuesday Vankleek Hill was treated to two broom-ball games, the first match between Branch 407 of the Canadian Legion and Sturgeons Ltd., of Montréal. A fast, hard-fought game was played, with the local team winning 5 to 0. Sturgeons have invited the Legion to a return match in Montréal. On Wednesday, when all the bruises and aches were counted, everyone still figured that broom-ball is plenty of fun.

100 Years Ago

Sir Henry Thornton visits Hawkesbury

The Review, February 9, 1923 – HAWKESBURY – A special train conveying Sir Henry Thornton and party passed through Hawkesbury on Sunday evening at 6:45. While the engines were taking on water, Sir Henry was interviewed by the following citizens: Dr. H.H. Kirby, Mr. L.P. Maranda, Mr. E.C. Higginson and Mr. L. McGregor. Sir Henry appeared quite interested in Hawkesbury and promised to return at a later date for an extended visit.

120 Years Ago

Your weather forecast for February of 1903

The Review, February 13, 1903 – EASTERN ONTARIO – Rev. Irl R. Hicks, in his weather forecast for February says: “Upon the whole we forecast an unusually stormy and disagreeable February – a comingling of vernal, tropical storms, with real boreal and wintry visitations, giving us a succession of extreme perturbation, attended by sudden revulsions of freezing and thawing.”