Daryl Taillon of Vankleek Hill was dealt a winning hand in the December 15, 2022, Poker Lotto draw. He matched five of five cards to win $100,000.

Taillon, a 33-year-old father of two, said Poker Lotto is his favourite game and he’s been playing for at least a decade.

“I was at home when I scanned my ticket using the OLG App, and thought I won $100, which I was happy about. Then I took another look and realized there was a comma and I actually won $100,000!” he shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up his winnings. “I showed my wife, but she didn’t believe me until I scanned it in front of her. She was ecstatic!”

Taillon said this is a wonderful experience that will allow him to be in a good place in the future. He plans to purchase a new pool, a trampoline for the kids, complete some home renovations and save for a rainy day.

The winning ticket was purchased at Ultramar on County Road 4 in L’Orignal.