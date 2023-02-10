A regulation before Grenville village council will, if adopted, allow up to $837,395 to be spent on completing a new recreational path.

In 2022, work began on the path connecting rue Queen near Parc Normand-Woodbury and rue Maple (Route 344). When completed, the path will allow people who live in the residential centre of Grenville to walk or cycle to the stores and services located along rue Maple.

The path is not yet open for use, but a regulation introduced to council on February 6 will allocate $837,395 to complete construction. The village of Grenville is also optimistically awaiting the approval of $502,437 in federal Active Transportation Fund support, which would cover 60 per cent of the cost of completing the path.

In June 2022, the village of Grenville also received $49,520 from the Québec government for benches, sun shelters, and bike racks to be installed along the new path.

The regulation to authorize spending the $837,395 to complete the recreational path between rue Queen and rue Maple (Route 344) in Grenville will go before council for further decision at a future meeting.