Alfred and Plantagenet residents can be part of how decisions are made for recreational and cultural activities across the township.

Applications are being accepted until February 3 for motivated residents interested in serving on four municipal committees and three subcommittees. The committees are the Recreation Advisory Committee, Arts, Culture, and Heritage Advisory Committee, the Advisory Committee on the Environment, and the Marinas Advisory Committee.

The township is also seeking applications for residents wanting to serve on the Larocque Woods Park Subcommittee, the Denis St-Pierre Park Subcommittee, and the Lefaivre Riverview Park Subcommittee.

All committee and subcommittee members must be 18 year of age or older, Canadian citizens, residents of the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, and bilingual.

Applicants must submit a letter of interest explaining their professional experience, community experience, or other volunteer activities demonstrating interest, skills, and abilities related to the role of the committee or subcommittee. Applicants should also explain why they want to serve on the committee or subcommittee.

Letters of interest must be submitted to Clerk Annie Rochefort by 2 p.m. on Friday, February 3. Letters may be sent by email to [email protected], or by regular mail to the Township of Alfred and Plantagenet, 205 Old Highway 17, P.O. Box 350, Plantagenet ON, K0B 1L0.