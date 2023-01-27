To the Editor:

Listening to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it seems his every speech carries reference to climate change, green house gases, reducing our carbon foot print, etc. Is it not curious, then, that he and his minister of the environment have faithfully failed to mention, or even acknowledge, his own government’s quiet approval of a cement plant in L’Orignal which, when up and running, will produce 17-18 tons of toxic pollutants per day and a staggering 800,000 tons of green house gases per year? Curious. Yes, curious indeed.

Respectfully

Colin Affleck

Champlain Township