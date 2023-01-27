New HGH Chief of Staff, Dr. Paul E. Beaulé. Submitted photo

Hawkesbury and District General Hospital (HGH) has a new chief of staff, effective January 30.

HGH Board of Directors Chair Guy Yelle has announced the appointment of Dr. Paul E. Beaulé as Chief of Staff of HGH.

Dr. Beaulé has been practising medicine for more than 20 years. He has served as Chief of Orthopedics at HGH since 2020 and was instrumental in the development of the program. In addition, Dr. Beaulé has established a world-renowned research program in hip surgery and biomechanics and has led key quality of care initiatives locally, provincially, and nationally, focusing on inter-institutional shared clinical care models, operating room efficiency and patient-reported outcome measures.

“Dr. Beaulé is a passionate, world-class leader who is no stranger to our hospital. With his multidisciplinary team approach, our patients and health care professionals will benefit from the best possible experience providing the highest quality of care in the most rewarding environment,” Yelle said.

Originally from Québec City, Dr. Beaulé completed his medical school and orthopedic residency at the University of Ottawa. He then completed fellowships at UCLA and USC in California and practised at UCLA from 2000 to 2005 as a specialist in joint preserving surgery and arthroplasty of the hip. In 2005, he returned to uOttawa where he is now Professor of Surgery, Scientist at the Ottawa Hospital Research Institute, and Director of Research and Innovation for the Division of Orthopedic Surgery. Previously, he served as Head of the Division of Orthopedic Surgery at the University of Ottawa and The Ottawa Hospital, Chief of the Adult Reconstruction Service and President of the Canadian Orthopaedic Research Society.

Dr. Beaulé succeeds Dr. Julie Maranda as HGH Chief of Staff.