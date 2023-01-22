The Hawkesbury Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recently welcomed the local Girl Guides to the police detachment.

On January 17, 2023, about 40 Girl Guides were invited to the OPP detachment for a presentation by Staff Sergeant Anne Christine Gauthier, Provincial Constable Anne Charbonneau and Provincial Constable Sydney Jones, on what policing is.

The history of the Girl Guides is to promote strong female role models, as to inspire them. The OPP hope that these young ladies were inspired to consider a career in policing.

For more information on Girl Guides of Canada please visit: https://www.girlguides.ca.

Photo Gallery – Click on images to see in full size



Photo: Hawkesbury OPP Photo: Hawkesbury OPP Photo: Hawkesbury OPP