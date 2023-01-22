Completion of Phase 1 on track for March 31, 2023

Renovations to to the Vankleek Hill Community Centre and arena are on schedule, with Phase 1 of the project expected to be completed by its March 31, 2023 deadline.

Phase 1 of the project involves replacement of the concrete slap base for the ice surface. At 45 years old, the arena’s concrete slab is beyond its lifespan.

Champlain Township Communications Specialist Zoé Fortin-Larocque said total of 220 cubic metres of cement was poured last week for the concrete base. Once cured (14 days or so), the boards and glass for the ice surface will be installed.

Request for Tender B for Phase 2, which will begin shortly after Phase 1 is completed, was published in December of 2022. Phase 2, which is scheduled to be completed by August of 2023, includes addressing structural, mechanical and electrical deficiencies in the community centre, new bathrooms with access for those with mobility issues, automatic front doors and other improvments.

A press release from Champlain Township noted that in February of 2022, two major capital fundings for the aging arena in Vankleek Hill were announced. The project is intended to ensure the arena’s ongoing availability to the many local ice user groups, as well as avoid the added costs of emergency replacement.

Phase 1

The Phase 1 ice slab project to be completed by March 31 includes the following updates:

Removal and replacement of the concrete slab (including disconnecting from refrigeration plant, demolition and removal of old cement slab)

New dasher boards and netting (and demolition of old dashboards and glass)

New, higher and safer glass

Upgrades to scoring booth and players benches

New sports flooring around the rink

New gate lift for ice resurfacer

Additional overhead bleacher heaters

Phase 2

The Phase 2 project planned for 2023 includes:

Upgrades to lobby washrooms

Upgrades to lobby flooring and furnishings

New automatic doors at front entrance

Address structural, mechanical and electrical deficiencies

Accessibility upgrades

Replacement of existing fire alarm and panel system

Additional smoke and heat detectors

New emergency lighting

Ventilation upgrades

New CO monitoring system

New exterior facade improvements (provisional)

New rink area storage rooms (provisional)

Champlain residents who would like to follow the Vankleek Hill Community Centre and Arena project can subscribe to www.champlain.ca/arena.