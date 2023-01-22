Dogsledding at the St-Bernardin Carnival. File Photo

There will be winter fun for everyone on February 4, with winter carnivals taking place in two local communities.

St-Bernardin Winter Carnival

The St-Bernardin Winter Carnival on Saturday, February 4, is at the Caledonia Community Centre, south of the village on County Road 22.

The festivities include the giant outdoor snow slide, horse-drawn sleigh rides and dogsledding, a Meet the Keepers presentation, dancing to Roger Hamelin and Andrew Charlebois, and a spaghetti supper.

Carnaval de Grenville

The Carnaval de Grenville is also on Saturday, February 4, at the Centre Jeunesse Luc-Grondin and Parc Normand-Woodbury on rue Tri-Jean.

There will be a hockey tournament and disco skating on the outdoor rink. Enjoy a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the village or zoom down the snow slide on a toboggan. That evening, the sky will light up with fireworks.

Winners of the Grenville Snowman Contest will also be announced. To enter, build a snowman and take a photo of it, and email to [email protected] before January 29. All photos must include your name, or the name of your child, your address, and telephone number.

Do not send photos that identify the participant with visual clues like houses, cars, or street names. Snowman photos will be posted to the Loisirs Grenville Facebook page and at the Centre Jeunesse Luc-Grondin during the carnival for the public to vote on their favourite snowman.