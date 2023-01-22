Enbridge is helping train firefighters in the Town of Hawkesbury.

The gas company has contributed $5,000 to the Hawkesbury Fire Department for it to purchase textbooks and video materials for firefighter training.

The materials will be used to train part-time and full-time personnel for the certification in the Firefighter 1 and Firefighter 2 categories, for hazardous materials (hazmat) management, and pump operations. The fire department holds training sessions for its members each Tuesday evening.

Enbridge Eastern Region Operations Manager Dan Borris said the company makes efforts to assist fire departments with education on firefighting techniques. He noted how firefighters are often the first people at the scene when there is a natural gas related emergency.

Hawkesbury Fire Department Lieutenant Christopher Lewis said training methods were recently changed. Lieutenant Sébastien Greffe said French-language materials are being purchased with the support from Enbridge, which will make Hawkesbury the first fire department in Ontario to offer complete training materials to its personnel in French.

The new materials will also be used for fire investigation training. Lewis is serving as the department’s lead investigator.

All training materials meet the requirements of the National Fire Protection Association and the Public Fire Safety Council.

Hawkesbury firefighters are receiving new training materials through a $5,000 contribution from Enbridge. Shown here having a conversation at the Hawkesbury Fire Station are from left to right: Hawkesbury Councillor Yves Paquette, Enbridge Eastern Region Operations Manager Dan Borris, Lieutenant Jonathan Leblanc, and Lieutenant Christopher Lewis. Photo: James Morgan