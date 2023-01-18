The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is currently investigating a fail to remain motor vehicle collision that occurred on Highway 417 westbound shortly after the Limoges exit.

On January 16, 2023, shortly before 7:45 p.m., A pick up truck collided with another vehicle that had suddenly stopped on the highway and turned towards the median. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to the hospital by Prescott-Russell Emergency Medical Services (EMS) with non-life-threatening injuries.

The other vehicle, described as being a tow truck, failed to remain at the scene. This vehicle would have significant damage to the front left side

Anyone with dash cam video or information is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca