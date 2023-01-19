Members of the Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested and charged three individuals found with tools capable of stealing vehicles.

On January 17, 2023, shortly after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint on Cecile Crescent in Rockland. During the investigation, three individuals were located with a blank key fob, key fob programmer and break-in tools.

As a result of the investigation, Frederic Chartrand, age 20, from Gatineau, Quebec, was charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Trespassing at night CC 177

Failure to comply with release order – other than to attend court CC 145(5)(a)

Obstruct peace officer CC 129(a)

Possession break in instruments CC 351(1)

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle CC 334(a) – two counts

Possessing automobile master key CC 353(1)(b)

Dawson Cyr, age 21, from Ormstown, Quebec, was charged with:

Trespassing at night CC 177

Fail to comply with probation order CC 733.1(1) – two counts

Possession break in instruments CC 351(1)

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle CC 334(a) – two counts

Possessing automobile master key CC 353(1)(b)

Antoine Seguin, age 24, from Gatineau, was charged with:

Possession break in instruments CC 351(1)

Theft over $5,000 of a motor vehicle CC 334(a) – two counts

Possessing automobile master key CC 353(1)(b)

All three accused were held for bail.