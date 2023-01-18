The Russell County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) has arrested and charged one individual after responding to a vehicle collision.

On January 17, 2023, shortly after 8 a.m., members of the Russell County Detachment, with the assistance of members of the Hawkesbury Detachment and the East Region Emergency Response Team (ERT), responded to the incident at a local business on Laurier Street in Rockland.

As a result of the investigation, a 43-year-old, from Rockland, was charged under the Criminal Code (CC) with:

Possession of imitation weapon for dangerous purpose CC 88

Dangerous operation CC 320.13(1)

The accused was held pending a bail court hearing and remains in custody.