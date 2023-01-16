Every year Christians across the world gather in prayer for growth in unity. To celebrate the 2023 Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, local churches will be holding a bilingual ecumenical service on Sunday, January 22, at 3 p.m., at Saint-Grégoire de Nazianze church, on Higginson Street in Vankleek Hill.

The Order of Service has been prepared this year by Christians from the United States. The theme, “Do good; seek justice.” was selected by the Minnesota Council of Churches, USA, in the aftermath of the extrajudicial killing of George Floyd and the trial of the police officer responsible for his death.

Our world as we know it today is one where separation and oppression continue to be manifest when any single group or class is given privileges above others. The worship service will emphasize the importance of doing concrete actions of unity, justice and mercy in our personal lives and in the life of our communities.

The collection will be used to support the efforts made locally to help the organizations welcoming Ukrainian families.

Light refreshments will be served and everyone is welcome to attend.